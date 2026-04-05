A Long-Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie You’ve Definitely Never Seen is Streaming Free

Tom Hanks is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but you’ve probably never seen his long-forgotten movie that just hit free streaming. Ever since breaking out with his role as Allen Bauer in 1984’s Splash, Hanks has charted back-to-back hits with iconic movies like Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and the Toy Story franchise. But amid those massive hits, the actor starred in a 1986 film that has mostly been forgotten, but fans can now rediscover that lost Tom Hanks movie on streaming.

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Does Every Time We Say Goodbye ring a bell? It’s ok if it doesn’t, even if you’re a diehard Hanks fan. Amid a roster of dozens of credits that include numerous high-profile titles, this early entry in Hanks’ career has mostly been lost. Released in 1986, the drama stars Hanks opposite Cristina Marsillach as David Bradford, an American pilot in WWII-era Jerusalem who falls in love with a Jewish woman named Sarah. The movie only scored a 46% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and failed to draw big crowds upon its release or garner much attention at all in the decades since. Fans can now rediscover the movie after Every Time We Say Goodbye joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on April 1st.

Every Time We Say Goodbye Marked a Significant Shift for Tom Hanks

Hanks’ role as David Bradford may not be his best remembered role, but it marked a significant departure for the actor. Following his breakout comedic successes in movies like Splash, Bachelor Party, and The Money Pit earlier in the ‘80s, Every Time We Say Goodbye marked Hanks’ first true serious, dramatic role in film. In stark contrast to his high-energy performances in other films from the era, the character of David Bradley required Hanks to showcase a more reserved and muted performance and rely on dramatic tension rather than witty banter to carry the performance. The movie itself was a drastic change for the actor, focusing heavily on serious themes like forbidden love, religious conflict, and cultural hurdles rather than the light-hearted romantic comedies he’d appeared in.

Unfortunately, Every Time We Say Goodbye was mostly a failed and forgotten pivot for Hanks. The movie, which had a limited release, bombed massively at the box office with just a $278,623 worldwide gross, making it Hanks’ lowest-grossing movie ever. The movie also didn’t receive much love from critics, with many dubbing Hanks a miscast. Janet Maslin wrote for The New York Times, “Tom Hanks is utterly out of place… because there’s something so innately comic about him, even in solemn surroundings, and because he has so much more energy than the film does.” Although there was initial skepticism regarding Hanks’ transition from comedy to serious drama, the actor did ultimately go on to establish a more serious acting catalog, breaking into acclaimed drama with his role as Andrew Beckett in Philadelphia just a few years later.

Other Drama Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi has a pretty solid lineup of drama movies that just hit the free streaming platform. In addition to Every Time We Say Goodbye, April 1st brought movies like A Few Good Men, Goodfellas, House of Gucci, La Bamba, The Color Purple, and even fellow Hanks-led film Saving Private Ryan.

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