A Quiet Place 3 Gets Encouraging Update From Producer (But When Will it Release?)

A Quiet Place Part III is still coming despite the long delay, according to producer Brad Fuller. He spoke to reporters from The Direct at SXSW this weekend, confirming that a third movie about the Abbott family is in the works. This threequel was announced way back in 2021, and at one point it even had a release date scheduled in 2025. The release of the spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One, confused some fans about whether we’d be revisiting the Abbott family again. Fuller now assures them that we will, and work is underway. Still, there’s no hint of when the movie will actually be released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, Day One is not A Quiet Place 3, just to be clear,” Fuller said. “A Quiet Place 3, we’re just starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn’t have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director. Now, he’s so in demand, and it’s hard to get him… He’s making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [A Quiet Place 3].”

“We all want to finish that trilogy, and I’m hopeful there’s even more Quiet Place movies beyond that,” Fuller concluded. A Quiet Place debuted in 2018 followed by a direct sequel in 2020. Last year, we got a prequel featuring different characters, taking place in crowded New York City rather than a rural environment. Fans were hoping to see more of the Abbott family’s story, and it sounds like the creative team wants to give it to them as well.

A Quiet Place starred Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a husband and wife who had managed to survive this apocalyptic invasion with their three children, one of whom is deaf. Because the family was already accustomed to using sign language, they had an advantage in this world, where silence is the key to survival. In 2021, Blunt said that Krasinski had always hoped to make their story a trilogy, but had to wait to see the reception of Part II before planning for a big finale.

A Quiet Place Part II ended on a hopeful note, though not exactly a cliffhanger. It introduced Cillian Murphy as a family friend named Emmett, who has survived independently so far, and Djimon Hounsou as the leader of an survivor colony on an island where the monsters cannot reach. A major obstacle for this threequel will be the ages of the Abbotts’ children. The young actors have aged up now, which means there may need to be a time jump between movies, or else these parts may need to be recast.

A Quiet Place is streaming now on Paramount+ along with A Quiet Place Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One. The third installment is apparently in development, but there’s no word on when production might start or when it might premiere.