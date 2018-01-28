‘A Quiet Place’ Trailer Airing During Super Bowl 2018

Paramount is set to air a 30-second TV spot for John Krasinski horror thriller A Quiet Place during Super Bowl 52 Sunday, February 4, Deadline reports.

The studio will also air the first footage from Mission: Impossible — Fallout, sixth installment of the long-running Tom Cruise blockbuster franchise. One spot will air in the pre-game slot while the other airs during the big game’s last half year.

A Quiet Place teams Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt as leaders of a family forced to live in silence to avoid a supernatural evil attracted by sound. The film marks Krasinski’s foray into the horror genre and his first directorial project under a major studio.

Michael Bay co-produces under his Platinum Dunes banner alongside Andrew Form (Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Purge: The Island) and Brad Fuller (The Purge: Election Year, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).

Last year Paramount ran ads for Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron comedy Baywatch, Scarlett Johansson action flick Ghost in the Shell, and Michael Bay‘s Transformers: The Last Knight.

The studio is reeling from a poor year at the box office, with the George Clooney-directed and Matt Damon-starring Suburbicon becoming one of Paramount’s biggest flops.

Alexander Payne dramedy Downsizing — also starring Damon — capped off a poor year for Paramount, with major bombs like Mother! and Monster Trucks.

Krasinski stars in Amazon original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, where he plays the eponymous action hero immortalized in several novels and big screen productions.

Blunt will next lend her voice to the animated Sherlock Gnomes before starring as magical nanny Mary Poppins in Disney’s live-action musical sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, opening this Christmas.

A Quiet Place opens April 6.