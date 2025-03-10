Snow White Trailer Offers New Look at Controversial Remake (Tickets on Sale)

Disney has released a new trailer for its controversial remake of Snow White. The beloved classic is the latest Disney story to get a modern retelling, with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) portraying the titular Snow White opposite Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21st, which is only a few months away, so the marketing machine is on full throttle with tickets going on sale now. Fans can then decide for themselves just how controversial the Snow White remake is compared to Disney’s recent endeavors like The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get tickets now for the magical, musical, movie event,” the new Snow White trailer states. We see glimpses of Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, along with the Seven Dwarves and the magical kingdom that Snow White takes place in. Snow White says the Evil Queen has stolen from everyone in the kingdom, and it’s time to fight back. However, the Evil Queen sends a party out to bring Snow White to her. One thing the trailer nails is the musical element of Snow White, with several songs and dance numbers featured throughout the one-minute-long video.

Play video

Snow White was one of many films delayed amidst the WGA and SAG strikes, with its original release date of March 2024 pushed back an entire year. The movie was shot back in 2022 but needed to undergo reshoots. Production on the Snow White movie wrapped in June, with Rachel Zegler sharing a post on social media to celebrate the occasion. “That’s a wrap on Snow White and I’m so freaking proud and emotional,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I love these people so much.” The post has expired, but a fan account dedicated to Zegler updates shared a screenshot on X/Twitter.

The box office projections for Snow White aren’t looking promising. Opening weekend box office projections have Snow White poised to gross somewhere in the range between $48-58 million domestically during its opening weekend, with $53 million seen as a “target number.” This is a fairly notable drop from Snow White‘s first box office projections, which had the movie pegged for a debut between $63-70 million.

To compare Snow White to other Disney live-action remakes, four of those titles opened with over $100 million domestically (The Lion King holds the record with a $191.7 million debut), and a couple others (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid) grossed over $90 million in their openings. There’s also a sizable gap between Snow White and the likes of Cinderella ($67.8 million) and Maleficent ($69.4 million).

During the build-up to its release, Snow White has been a lightning rod for controversy, as elements such as Rachel Zegler’s casting to the portrayal of the dwarves have generated backlash. The mixed word of mouth could also impact box office tracking.

Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21st. Let us know what you think about its latest trailer in the comments below!