Across The Spider-Verse: Are There Two Spider-Men 2099?

It's been long known that Miguel O'Hara, aka the Spider-Man from the year 2099, will play a major role in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. With the futuristic wall-crawler voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac of Moon Knight and Star Wars fame, it would appear that Miguel isn't exactly getting along great with Miles Morales. Appearing in the post-credit sequence of the first film, the newest trailer has O'Hara front and center, with the footage spawning a wild theory here at Comicbook.com.

At one point during the latest trailer which landed earlier today, we see Miguel shown quite often, with one scene, in particular, having us scratching our heads thanks in part to his Spider-Man suit receiving a different color scheme. While this might be a result of the environment surrounding him, the same doesn't seem to be the case for Miles, Gwen, and the older Peter Parker. The Marvel comics have helped us to spawn a theory that the movie might in fact have two different Spider-Man 2099 running around, with one being Miguel O'Hara and another being someone quite close to the futuristic superhero that helped kick off this Marvel line back in the 1990s.

2099 Times Two

In the Marvel Comics, Miguel had a brother named Gabriel who played a large part in his life, being one of the first to realize that his brother was the new Spider-Man bouncing around their time period and fighting against the nefarious company known as Alchemax. In the latest trailer for Across The Spider-Verse, we are able to see Miguel looking at an image of someone named "Gabriella", who might or might not be related to this Spider-Man in some way, clearly being named after Gabriel.

(Photo: Sony Animation)

Also in the trailer, we see a Spider-Man 2099 encountering Miles, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker with an outfit that appears to have a yellow and purple scheme rather than dark blue and red. While this could still be Miguel, the comics had previously introduced a Spider-Man 2099 named "Gabriel O'Hara II", the offspring of Miguel who was looking to follow in his father's footsteps and keep up the crime-fighting tradition wearing a suit that was quite similar to his dear old dad's.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

With so many Spider-People running around in this trailer, there is definitely an argument to be made that there could be multiple Spider-Men from the year 2099 doing the same. Miguel O'Hara clearly has an ax to grind with Miles Morales, rallying thousands of Spider-People to bring him down, and perhaps Gabriel O'Hara might be a part of the story to help counterbalance his father.

Do you think we'll see multiple Spider-Men from the year 2099 in next year's highly anticipated sequel?