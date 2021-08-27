Adam Sandler Changed Plot of New Movie Due to Netflix Demand

✖

Adam Sandler's next collaboration with Netflix, a new movie titled Hustle, is currently shooting. Having conquered golf and hockey in one with Happy Gilmore the Sandman has now set his sights on basketball for his upcoming project playing an NBA team scout looking for new talent. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday the comedian revealed a major change to the film's plot that came first as an ask from distributor Netflix. "It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China," Sandler said. "So they were like, ‘Would you guys please make it that we find someone in Latin America or Europe?' So the next thing you know, I’m in Majorca (Spain).”

Starring opposite Sandler will be Memphis Grizzlies Forward Juancho Hernangómez who Sandler says acts circles around him in the film. "He acts so much better than me in every scene, it's like g-dd-mn it," the actor said with a laugh. "This guy's bawling, crying in the middle of the scene, doing the right thing just every joke he says I'm like 'He said it smoother than I would have.' He's destroying me, at 6'10" looking down at me going 'no, no, that's not how you do it Adam.'"

Others appearing in the film according to Sandler are the whole Spanish Olympic team plus coach Doc Rivers and other NBA players like Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. The cast for Hustle also features actual actors with Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster all appearing as well. Sandler went on to offer a bit more context about how the project came together and what his role is, adding:

"It was a really cool script. I play a scout, I get to play kind of a guy that's been in the league a long time and is getting pushed around, not really getting any traction, but loves it. He wants to couch one day, and Robert Duvall owns the team, and I've been scouting for years and Duvall finally says 'You know what, we're going to make you assistant coach this year,' then he passes away, and his son, that Ben Foster's playing, takes over the team and doesn't like me so he gets me back on the road. So when I'm on the road I find that one guy like Luca, dirk, or somebody like that caliber that you can't deny me what I've done for the team and they'll give me a shot. And I find Juancho Hernangómez who's just the greatest."

Hustle does not yet have a release date from Netflix.

(H/T The Hollywood Reporter)