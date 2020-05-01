Adam Sandler Has Another New Netflix Movie in the Works

✖

The partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been a big one for the streaming service, producing several original films over the years including Murder Mystery, the streamer's most popular film in 2019. Sandler and Netflix have had a deal in place for years, with more movies to come in the future. Of Sandler's upcoming Netflix titles, however, the only one with any details known to the public is Hubie Halloween. That changed this week with the news that Sandler is also attached to star in a film called Dan Pan.

Deadline reported on Thursday that writer and comedian Rebecca Drysdale would be taking over as head writer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In the report, it was also revealed that Drysdale wrote a script for a film called Dan Pan, which is in development at Netflix with Sandler on board to star. It's unclear whether or not Dan Pan will be one of the films on Sandler's exclusive contract with Netflix, which was extended for four additional projects earlier this year.

Back in January, Netflix announced that the deal with Sandler had been extended to include four additional films. This year's Hubie Halloween falls under the previous deal, so doesn't factor into the four remaining.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler has partnered with Netflix for six projects to-date under his Happy Madison production banner. 2015's Ridiculous 6 was followed by The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery. Hubie Halloween will be released later this year and Sandler will star in the film alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, and Shaquille O'Neal. Sander also released his standup special 100% Fresh on Netflix.

