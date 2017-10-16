New ‘Addams Family’ Adaptation Gets ‘Sausage Party’ Director

The latest adaptation of The Addams Family just scored the co-director of Sausage Party, Conrad Vernon. This animated installment is currently underway, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The macabre family first debuted in the form of single panel comics, offering a twisted take on more wholesome comics like The Family Circus. The comics typically appeared in The New Yorker before becoming so successful that it earned a sitcom in the ’60s starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones.

The stories surrounding a family obsessed with death became so popular as a TV series, the family also got an animated series in the early ’70s before fading away into obscurity.

In the early ’90s, the family came back into the spotlight thanks to live-action feature-film adaptations The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. The sardonic satire starred Raul Julia, Angelika Huston, Christopher Lloyd and a young Christina Ricci.

The Addams Family consists of parents Gomez and Morticia, whose children are Wednesday and Pugsley. Also in the Addams clan was the disembodied hand “Thing” and the murmuring, sentient pile of hair, Cousin Itt.

The raunchy Sausage Party became a surprise hit, going on to earn nearly $140 million worldwide with its unique brand of R-rated humor and themes. Vernon is also quite familiar with more family-friendly projects, having co-directed Shrek 2 and Monsters vs Aliens.

The film was written by Pamela Pettler, who previously wrote The Corpse Bride and Monster House.

