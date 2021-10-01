The Addams Family 2 Now Available To Watch On-Demand

You can watch The Addams Family 2 at home right now. The movie is doing a simultaneous in theater and on-demand release. MGM is excited for families to get into the Spooky Season with their favorite characters. It’s been a long road to the release of this film, but everyone involved is just happy to have it out in the world. Luckily for audiences that want to watch at home, rentals are available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, DirecT, Spectrum, Xfinity, and a bunch of other digital platforms. Check your local pay-TV operators for word on if they’re carrying it too. October is here and that means all the holiday classics are getting wheeled out. Greg Tiernan, the original film’s director, talked to Comicbook.com about his vision for the future. It sounds like the director is shooting for something special.

“With any sequel like that you’ve got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them,” Tiernan explained. “So you know there’s no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can’t say too much about it, but that’s something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren’t familiar with the Addams Family. Because, of course, it has been over 20 years since the last major movie with the Addams’, so there are a lot of younger [viewers], and especially younger generation who didn’t know who these characters were at all. So we had to establish that in the first movie, and sort of reintroduce the characters as well as make sure that long-time Addams fans recognize that they love the characters.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick synopsis for The Addams Family 2, “We find Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT (Snoop Dogg), as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

How excited are you for The Addams Family 2? Let us know down in the comments!