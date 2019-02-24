‘Aladdin’: Disney Reveals New Jasmine Image

With so many big releases set to premiere in theaters this year, Disney is poised for major box office success — especially with the live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin.

While some trailers might seem lackluster because of the CG effects, the movie still looks like a faithful adaptation of the original cartoon movie. A brand new image of Princess Jasmine gives us a better look at actress’ Naomi Scott‘s version of the character as she’ll appear on the cover of a brand new book. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book, called “The Magic of Agrabah, will reportedly focus on the events of the film, as well as tangential events, from the perspective of Princess Jasmine.

Aladdin producer Dan Lin previously revealed that he wanted an opportunity to explore Jasmine’s strength in the live-action version.

“It’s really about her strength, her independence, [how] she really wants to be sultan,” Lin told Variety. “In the first movie we felt like she didn’t have enough of a goal, it was really just to meet a guy. And here she wants to do more, she wants to save her world of Agrabah, she wants to play her part in leading her kingdom.”

Scott spoke about her role as the Disney princess, praising the script and teasing some major changes from the original film.

“There are so many amazing new things about the character in this adaptation — I could literally go on for an hour! Everyone involved in this project weren’t afraid to really just rip things down and start again, especially the Princess Jasmine character, because it’s so important to get that right,” Scott told THR in 2017.

“[She] can be strong and have fun, but also get it wrong and be emotional. She’s a multidimensional woman, and she doesn’t have to just be one thing,” she said. “So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married.”

Disney’s Aladdin premiers in theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!