‘Aladdin’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Jafar

The first teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie debuted online Thursday night, and it certainly left a lot up to the imagination of its viewers. Aside from a look at the new Cave of Wonders, and one final shot of Aladdin holding the lamp, the teaser didn’t show much of anything at all.

Unless you looked hard enough, that is.

If you pay close attention to the wide shot of the Cave of Wonders in the teaser, you can see that Jafar is indeed included in the scene. At first glance, all of the characters in the scene simply look like shadows, none really different from the others. However, the man on the left has some costume and prop additions that set him apart, indicating that he’s the iconic Disney villain.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Unlike the other figures, the man on the left has a tall hat, similar to Jafar’s, a long cape falling from his shoulders, and a recognizable staff in his right hand. Judging by his position, it also seems as though he’s directing the action of the other characters in the scene.

In the new movie, Murder on the Orient Express actor Marwan Kenzari is set to play Jafar, opposite Mena Massoud’s Aladdin. Here’s the entire cast list and synopsis for the film, as released by Disney.

The “Aladdin” cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “Men in Black”) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s “Jack Ryan”) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (“Power Rangers”) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (“Homeland”) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (“Into the Woods”) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (“Homeland”) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Aladdin is set to arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.