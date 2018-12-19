Disney’s ‘Aladdin’: First Look At Abu Revealed

We’ve finally got our first look at Disney’s live-action Aladdin, including the lovable Aladdin sidekick Abu, and yes, he’s adorable.

The new photos show off a few more of the characters fans have come to love from the original Aladdin, including Aladdin’s monkey buddy Abu (via EW). The new photo shows that familiar vest and hat are making a return for the live-action version, and as far as we can tell Abu seems to be mostly made out of CGI.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the photo, Abu is looking up at someone with a very concerned look, and from the surroundings (especially all the glittery stones) they could very well be in the Cave of Wonders (that could be treasure in the background. They could also be on a very shiny mountain though, and if so we want to know how we get a shiny mountain because shiny mountains are awesome.

You can check out the photo above.

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Aladdin is the latest in a long line of live-action remakes for Disney, though it is a trend that shows no sign of stopping. Beauty and the Beast managed to bring in a plethora of box office receipts, resulting in a domestic haul of over $504 million. Worldwide it managed to pull in over $1.2 billion in ticket sales, and hopes are high that Aladdin, a long beloved film for Disney, will do something similar.

Aladdin is currently slated to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019.