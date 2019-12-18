Live-Action Aladdin Coming to Disney+ in January

The Disney+ streaming lineup was already strong when it launched on November 12th, including almost the entire Disney Vault, the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and nearly every Star Wars film. When you combine that roster of titles with original hits like The Mandalorian, you get a lineup that’s hard to compete with. However, the Disney+ collection is only going to get bigger and better as time goes on, and one of the biggest hits of 2019 is coming to the service next month.

Earlier this week, Disney revealed the list of every movie and TV show coming to Disney+ through January 10th, which included plenty of titles for fans to get excited about. The most notable of these titles, though, was undoubtedly Guy Ritchie’s live-action reimagining of Aladdin. Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, Aladdin went on to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. For those who have been wanting to watch the movie again, it will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 9th.

Given the massive success of Aladdin, it should come as no surprise that the folks at Disney have already had discussions about producing a sequel. Producer Dan Lin spoke with ComicBook.com over the summer about the prospect of another Aladdin in the future, and he confirmed that the box office success has translated into conversations regarding a follow-up.

“We have now,” says Lin. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

Will you be watching Aladdin when it arrives on Disney+ next month? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

