‘Aladdin’: Disney Fans Are Wondering Why Jafar Is “Hot”

A batch of photos from Disney’s live-action Aladdin dropped today, and they’re making some fans question everything.
The photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, gave fans an idea of the world of the upcoming live-action remake, as well as some of the previously-unseen characters. Those included Marwan Kenzari‘s portrayal of Jafar, the sorcerer who serves as the film’s antagonist.
As was the case when Kenzari was cast, fans are pretty taken aback by the live-action version of Jafar, with many arguing that he’s much more attractive than his animated counterpart.
Whether they’re rooting for Jafar to get the upper hand over Aladdin (Mena Massoud), questioning their childhoods, or just simply thirsting over the character, people are having quite the reaction either way. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Help
Jafar is hot now and I’m weirdly distressed #AladdinLiveAction pic.twitter.com/H0ADNb6EpU— Jack Skierka (@JackSkierka) December 19, 2018
Priorities
Everyone is pissed about Will Smith dressed up as the Genie in the new Aladdin but no one is talking about how hot live action Jafar is. Get your shit together people.— Chris (@WARCHILDsrsly) December 19, 2018
Important Question
How am I suppose to root for Aladdin when Jafar looking like this? pic.twitter.com/7tt6oIRMhp— ♍? (@TamaraAisha2) December 19, 2018
Winning People Over
Me yesterday: hmmm not sure how I feel about the live action Aladdin— Elizabeth Rooney (@liz_roon) December 19, 2018
Me today after seeing how hot Hot Jafar is: pic.twitter.com/qe5tq1ArG5
Hype
Hot Jafar: *Does something evil/ calls Aladdin a street rat*— Erica J. (@TheNYCFilmChick) December 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/XifDb3CZrh
It’s a Lot
i don’t need the stress of hot jafar right now— Coupon Mom (@highwaytochel) December 19, 2018
Makes Sense
me: why is everyone into Jafar now?— Barb ? (@superkuroneko_o) December 19, 2018
me, checks and it’s a totally hot dude: oh ok I see now
Finally
I see the world is finally realising Jafar is hot and I feel very vindicated— Niki Haringsma (@nikisketches) December 19, 2018
Get Ready
Looking forward to all the fanfic that hot, live action jafar is going to spawn.— Ri ? (@Astaraya) December 19, 2018
Counterpoint
TIRED: hot jafar— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 19, 2018
WIRED: hot aladdin dad pic.twitter.com/Dk3cXiWhyY