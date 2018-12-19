‘Aladdin’: Disney Fans Are Wondering Why Jafar Is “Hot”

Movies

A batch of photos from Disney’s live-action Aladdin dropped today, and they’re making some fans question everything.

The photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, gave fans an idea of the world of the upcoming live-action remake, as well as some of the previously-unseen characters. Those included Marwan Kenzari‘s portrayal of Jafar, the sorcerer who serves as the film’s antagonist.

As was the case when Kenzari was cast, fans are pretty taken aback by the live-action version of Jafar, with many arguing that he’s much more attractive than his animated counterpart.

Whether they’re rooting for Jafar to get the upper hand over Aladdin (Mena Massoud), questioning their childhoods, or just simply thirsting over the character, people are having quite the reaction either way. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

