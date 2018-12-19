‘Aladdin’: Disney Fans Are Wondering Why Jafar Is “Hot”

A batch of photos from Disney’s live-action Aladdin dropped today, and they’re making some fans question everything.

The photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, gave fans an idea of the world of the upcoming live-action remake, as well as some of the previously-unseen characters. Those included Marwan Kenzari‘s portrayal of Jafar, the sorcerer who serves as the film’s antagonist.

As was the case when Kenzari was cast, fans are pretty taken aback by the live-action version of Jafar, with many arguing that he’s much more attractive than his animated counterpart.

Whether they’re rooting for Jafar to get the upper hand over Aladdin (Mena Massoud), questioning their childhoods, or just simply thirsting over the character, people are having quite the reaction either way. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Help

Jafar is hot now and I’m weirdly distressed #AladdinLiveAction pic.twitter.com/H0ADNb6EpU — Jack Skierka (@JackSkierka) December 19, 2018

Priorities

Everyone is pissed about Will Smith dressed up as the Genie in the new Aladdin but no one is talking about how hot live action Jafar is. Get your shit together people. — Chris (@WARCHILDsrsly) December 19, 2018

Important Question

How am I suppose to root for Aladdin when Jafar looking like this? pic.twitter.com/7tt6oIRMhp — ♍? (@TamaraAisha2) December 19, 2018

Winning People Over

Me yesterday: hmmm not sure how I feel about the live action Aladdin

Me today after seeing how hot Hot Jafar is: pic.twitter.com/qe5tq1ArG5 — Elizabeth Rooney (@liz_roon) December 19, 2018

Hype

Hot Jafar: *Does something evil/ calls Aladdin a street rat*



Me: pic.twitter.com/XifDb3CZrh — Erica J. (@TheNYCFilmChick) December 19, 2018

It’s a Lot

i don’t need the stress of hot jafar right now — Coupon Mom (@highwaytochel) December 19, 2018

Makes Sense

me: why is everyone into Jafar now?

me, checks and it’s a totally hot dude: oh ok I see now — Barb ? (@superkuroneko_o) December 19, 2018

Finally

I see the world is finally realising Jafar is hot and I feel very vindicated — Niki Haringsma (@nikisketches) December 19, 2018

Get Ready

Looking forward to all the fanfic that hot, live action jafar is going to spawn. — Ri ? (@Astaraya) December 19, 2018

Counterpoint