Disney’s Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Debuts First Poster

10,000 years gives you such a crick in the neck! OK, so it hasn’t been 10,000 years since Aladdin first graced the big screen, but it’s certainly felt like that long. But a live-action remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic is officially on the way next year, and star Will Smith has shared the film’s first poster.

Smith, who will take on the role of Genie in the film, released the poster on all of his social media channels, saying, “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see me BLUE!”

You can check out the official poster below!

The poster keeps things pretty simple, as it consists of nothing more than a picture of the lamp that Genie has called home for several thousand years. As we all know, Aladdin eventually rubs the lamp, releases the Genie out into the world, and uses his powers to help him impress the wealthy Princess Jasmine.

Smith takes on the role that was made iconic by the late Robin Williams in the original Aladdin. He will certainly have big Genie shoes to fill, but the Fresh Prince seems up to the task.

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott star alongside Will Smith as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

Are you excited for the live-action Aladdin? What do you think of the debut poster? Let us know in the comments below!

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is set to hit theaters in May 2019.