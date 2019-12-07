Aladdin Fans Really Don’t Want a Prince Anders Spinoff

Aladdin was an absolute monster hit for Disney this year after bringing in over a billion dollars. Now, the Internet is reacting to the news that a Prince Anders spinoff of the film is being developed. The reactions so far have ranged from “who asked for this?” to “why?” There is also the discussion of the film’s lead having trouble finding auditions for other parts and the optics of greenlighting a series in this universe with a white lead character. Even with the tepid response online, Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation is getting that further exploration. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is the source of information about this project, which will not be a direct sequel, but an all-new supplement to the franchise. Fans probably thought the first news that they would get around the world of this film would be a direct follow-up, but here we are with this strange spin-off and a bunch of people unhappy online to be getting it.

After Aladdin released earlier this year, Comicbook.com had a chance to speak with producer Dan Lin. The producer actually confined that the team was already talking about a sequel to the live-action Disney adaptation. “We have now,” Lin referred to the follow-up. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times.”

He also admitted, “We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

like even if this Prince Anders spinoff IS being greenlit as fodder for Disney+ and fully doesn’t matter culturally it’s still an incredibly bad look lmfao — nico-ish (@nicosprezz) December 6, 2019

I understand that Massoud is frustrated over the lack of auditions (which is sad), but ALADDIN 2 is in active development and Disney will make sure he gets paid.



Reminder the Prince Anders character was the worst part of ALADDIN. pic.twitter.com/wBGOykeqhN — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) December 6, 2019

I really fucking hate Disney. I can’t believe this. I haven’t seen the live action Aladdin but can someone please tell me if this character “Prince Anders” was even in the original animated movie? https://t.co/jKSyGOboHh — Delia (@Delia_X23) December 6, 2019

