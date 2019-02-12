‘Aladdin’s Will Smith: “I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!”

A sneak peek for Disney’s Aladdin found its way to tonight’s broadcast of the 61st Grammy Awards, bringing Disney fans the first official look at Will Smith as the movie’s blue-skinned Genie. The movie comes after several weeks of worried fans thinking Smith wouldn’t adopt the cartoon-accurate look.

Fortunately enough come May, Smith will be about as blue as one can be. Seriously — judging from the new sneak peek, the only character bluer than the live-action Genie might be Arrested Development‘s Tobias Funke.

Having some fun with fans, Smith took to Instagram shortly after the sneak peek surfaced and told fans to trust him more often.

Smith previously said the only time he’ll look like himself is when his character will be traversing around Agrabah trying to blend in with the rest of the humans. In response to a fan on a previous Instagram post, Smith confirmed he’d be blue after he graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly without the blue skin.

“I’m gonna be BLUE,” he reiterated. “This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise form. My character will be CGI for most of the movie.”

Aladdin director Guy Ritchie previously said he wanted the character to resemble a body-building dad in the 1970s.

“There’s a particular type of physicality that I grew up with that I was keen on, that 1970s body builder look — not inflicted by steroids but by lifting vast amounts of weight and eating vast amounts of food — so I just want a genie with abs, a genie that looks like he can move stuff,” Ritchie explained. “I did want a traditional demi-God, someone who looked like a big, strong dad. I didn’t want a genie that looks like all he can do is eat either, that is the way you end up going.

“I wanted a muscular 1970s dad — he was big enough to feel like a force, not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room.”

Guy Ritchie directs the new Aladdin movie on a script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Will Smith and the rest of the Aladdin cast zoom into theaters on May 24th.