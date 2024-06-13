Alamo Drafthouse Theater Chain Acquired by Sony

The beloved movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse has found a new partner. On Wednesday, it was announced that Sony Pictures has officially acquired Alamo Drafthouse, and will operate the company under the newly-established division of Sony Pictures Experiences. Alamo Drafthouse's Michael Kustermann will remain CEO, and the company will continue to operate its 35 theaters, as well as its annual Fantastic Fest, out of their headquarters in Austin, Texas. This comes after Alamo Drafthouse made headlines earlier this month after its local franchise partners closed a number of its locations, including five in the North Texas area and one in Minnesota. Parts of the company have filed for bankruptcy multiple times over the years, including in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe strongly in engaging entertainment fans outside the home in fun and distinctive ways as seen most recently with our Wheel of Fortune LIVE! traveling tour, and the opening of Wonderverse in Chicago," said Ahuja. "Alamo Drafthouse's differentiated movie-going experience, admired brand and devoted community fit well with this vision. Our Crunchyroll business also aligns well with their audience's interests. We look forward to building upon the innovations that have made Alamo Drafthouse successful and will, of course, continue to welcome content from all studios and distributors."

"We are beyond thrilled to join forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment to expand our company vision to be the best damn cinema that has ever, or will ever, exist now in ways we could only ever dream of," said Tim League, Founder Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "They have a deep respect and understanding of cinema's ability to both drive growth and create lasting cultural impact which aligns perfectly with everything Alamo Drafthouse stands for."

"Alamo Drafthouse has always held the craft of filmmaking and the theatrical experience in high esteem, which are fundamental shared values between our companies. I'm jazzed that our company is doing this," said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

"We are excited to make history with Sony Pictures Entertainment and have found the right home and partner for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema," said Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "We were created by film lovers for film lovers. We know how important this is to Sony, and it serves as further evidence of their commitment to the theatrical experience. Together we will continue to innovate and bring exciting new opportunities for our teammates and moviegoers alike."