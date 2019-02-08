‘Skyfall’ and ‘Bourne’ Actor Albert Finney Dead at 82

Longtime character actor Albert Finney died today at the age of 82. The actor’s death was reported by the Associated Press (via Deadline), which states that Finney “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.”

Finney was a five-time Oscar nominee for the films Erin Brockovich (2000), Under the Volcano (1984), The Dresser(1983), the original Murder on the Orient Express (1974) and Tom Jones (1963). However, fans of pop and geek culture probably know Finney best for his roles in big modern franchises like James Bond’s Skyfall; as the shadowy mastermind doctor in The Bourne Ultimatum and the Bourne Legacy spinoff films; and Tim Burton projects like Corpse Bride and Big Fish.

Finney studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, beginning his career as a Shakespearean stage actor. After he switched to film he became a breakout performer, with films like The Entertainer, Scrooge, and Two for the Road. For film fans, his most memorable roles are no doubt in the Cohen Brothers’ Miller’s Crossing, the Oscar-winning Erin Brockovich, and Tim Burton’s father/son tall-tale yarn, Big Fish.

In his time, Finney managed to rack up numerous awards, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award – in addition to four Oscar nomination for Best Actor (Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser, Under the Volcano), and one Best Supporting Actor nomination (Erin Brockovich). His Emmy was given for his performance as Winston Churchill in the BBC-HBO movie, The Gathering Storm (2002). He received no less than nine Golden Globe wins (Tom Jones, Scrooge, Shoot the Moon, The Dresser, Under the Volcano, Erin Brockovich, Big Fish, The Gathering Storm), with three wins (Tom Jones, Scrooge, The Gathering Storm).

Finney was born in Pendeleton, Salford, Lancashire England, the son of a bookmaker and his wife. He married Jane Wenham and had a son, who still works as a camera operator in the industry; he was married to a French actress, Anouk Aimée until 1978.

He will be missed.

