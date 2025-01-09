3 Alien: Romulus Scenes That Make It One of the Best Movies in the Franchise

When a sequel to Alien was announced with Fede Álvarez as the director, people thought they might finally be getting a great movie, especially since the franchise hadn’t really hit the high mark since the 1979 original and Aliens in 1986. The director, known for Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe, really got fans hyped before the release because his take on the story was supposed to be more realistic and gory at a certain point, avoiding CGI while still keeping the visual style of the original films. Doing all this in a modern world where everything’s basically made with sci-fi technology was something that got people excited.

Alien: Romulus scored 85% from fans and 79% from specialized critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was highly praised, especially for its tone and the balance it struck between nostalgia and real innovation. As a result, it earned third place among the best in the franchise, and it will also get a sequel. But what exactly made it so special? It’s hard to forget the intensely visceral scenes that left many feeling on edge and even more immersed in the story. It’s time to talk about them.

Navarro Revealing the Chestburster

If Álvarez’s goal was to bring a nostalgic touch to his movie, he definitely nailed it, and with great skill, by adding the chestburster scene. While this moment is a recurring element throughout the franchise, it’s done here in the most grotesque and unforgettable way possible. Navarro (Aileen Wu) is the first character to be attacked by the facehugger, and her death might be the most terrifying of all. As she falls unconscious and her friends lose hope, the possibility that an alien embryo has been implanted inside her is revealed. It takes some time for it to develop, and that only happens when she returns to the ship.

The scene is truly set apart by the use of the portable x-ray device, something no other movie has ever done. Navarro starts using it to try to understand what’s happening to her body, all while her panic grows. With the x-ray, she can see the alien developing inside her, getting closer to bursting out, making everything even more intense. To make matters worse, at that moment, the ship is colliding with the station, which amplifies the violence of the impacts. The scene is full of detail, and the image of Kay (Isabela Merced) holding her, her face drenched in blood as her friend’s chest explodes, is absolutely shocking. The audience is drawn into the process closely, and with the level of tension, it’s impossible not to be left stunned for a moment.

Rain’s Last Stand Attempt

One of the most incredible scenes happens when Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and Andy (David Jonsson) are together after losing Tyler (Archie Renaux) in the xenomorph nest. In that part of the station, there are numerous dead crew members who had been captured over time, and the two survivors are trapped with no way out. Just that situation alone makes it hard for the audience to feel any hope, even though Rain arms herself with a pulse rifle, knowing that the ammunition is limited compared to the number of aliens around them. The tension is overwhelming, as it suggests they won’t be able to defend themselves against all the creatures, so she comes up with a plan: deactivate gravity.

Although this seems like a great idea, and it does give them an advantage in terms of speed as everything starts happening slowly in the air, the place quickly turns into a minefield with the creatures’ acidic blood. Rain and Andy have to float through the deadly mess before the blood hits the ground and melts the floor. It’s one of the most memorable action scenes, especially since it’s one of the final moments in the movie. When Rain shoots at the blood to be pulled down by the force of the shot, dodging the danger, is also incredibly iconic.

Final Showdown With The Offspring

The scene with The Offspring, the mutant hybrid, is the most disturbing and frightening. It had already appeared with the Newborn in Alien: Resurrection, but compared to Romulus, the design has a significant impact, adding to the movie’s intensity. It’s worth noting that this scene received mixed feedback from the audience, with some people really enjoying it while others weren’t as fond of it. Regardless, it’s what makes Álvarez’s film one of the most outstanding in the franchise, precisely because it takes the experience to a more grotesque and psychological level. The creature is unsettling to look at, and it’s no surprise that executives from The Walt Disney Company felt uncomfortable with everything, from its birth to the process of it feeding on Kay.

However, it’s the final clash that makes the biggest difference. The scene is so brilliantly executed that it makes the audience think Rain will finally be able to save herself and escape, as she manages to tie herself to the ship and leave amid all the destruction. But then, The Offspring appears and starts smashing her helmet in the vacuum of space. The viewer is caught off guard by the unexpected confrontation, especially as the glass of the helmet cracks. Still, the monster loses control and is destroyed by the effect of the planetary rings. This moment is not only full of adrenaline but also serves to intensify the suspense and tension until literally the very last minute of the movie.

Alien: Romulus is available to stream on Disney+.