Alien: Romulus Director Shares Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Look at The Offspring

Alien: Romulus has been in theaters for a few weeks now, surprising fans with its fresh take on the decades-old science fiction franchise. One of the most shocking moments arrived in the film’s third act, which culminates in the very pregnant Kay (Isabela Merced) injecting herself with a seemingly lifesaving compound that mutates her DNA, and leads her to give birth to a human-Xenomorph hybrid. The baby rapidly grows into a massive creature, and quickly kills Kay and attacks Rain (Cailee Spaeny), before ultimately getting thrown out of the ship to die in the rings of a nearby planet. To the surprise of many of Romulus‘ viewers, the “Offspring” was brought to life by former basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi, and now we have a new behind-the-scenes look at how that happened. On Friday, Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez tweeted a video of Bobroczkyi and Spaeny in between takes on set, which shows just how practical the Offspring’s design was.

“The incredibly talented Robert Bobroczkyi getting ready to chase after Cailee Spaeny in #alienromulus @LegacyEffects #bts,” Alvarez’s post reads.

The incredibly talented Robert Bobroczkyi getting ready to chase after Cailee Spaeny in #alienromulus @LegacyEffects #bts pic.twitter.com/Tp3DLXV40x — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) August 30, 2024

Will There Be an Alien: Romulus Sequel?

While a sequel to Alien: Romulus has yet to be officially greenlit in any capacity, the nature of the film’s ending has led some fans to hope for a follow-up to Rain and Andy’s story. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alvarez revealed that he definitely isn’t opposed to the idea, and has already started theorizing about where the story could potentially go next.

“Yes, I definitely can. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels. This is a language that I’ve only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it’s always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, ‘What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?’ We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.’”

Alien: Romulus is now playing exclusively in theaters.