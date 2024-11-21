Alien: Romulus is Now Streaming – And There’s A Prequel Too!

Alien: Romulus is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu – there’s also a prequel story you can check out too! Alien: Romulus has been one of the most acclaimed horror films of the year – and that’s really saying something, as 2024 has been a big year in for horror films. Director Fede Álvarez made no secret of his fanboy-level of love for the Alien franchise – and that dedication seems to have paid off: Alien: Romulus made $350 million worldwide on a budget of just $80 million. More importantly, the film sparked a new wave of interest in the Alien franchise – especially with younger adults who never saw the previous films in theaters.

How to Watch Alien: Romulus on Streaming

To watch Alien: Romulus online you need to have a subscription to either Hulu OR Disney+ – it is available on both platforms. That’s because the Alien movie franchise is owned by 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox), which is now a subsidiary of Disney. As Disney owns both Hulu and Disney+, its major film releases are available on both platforms.

Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus can now be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alien: Romulus – The Prequel

Alien: Romulus opens with a group of colony kids attempting an ill-fated heist of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation’s Renaissance space station. By the time they arrive, the two sections of the stations – Remus and Romulus – have both fallen to Xenomorph outbreak, which the kids inadvertently re-start. However, even as we see the group torn apart (quite literally) in a violent bid for survival, it’s never fully revealed what exactly happened on Renaissance Station to cause this calamity.

That wasn’t storytelling misstep: Fede Álvarez partnered with writer Zac Thompson, artist Daniel Picciotto, and Marvel Comics to tell the prequel story of Alien: Romulus in comic book form. That book, Alien: Romulus #1 is currently available at Marvel Comics – and frankly it’s a thrilling must-read for any die-hard fans of the film.

The prequel comic confirms that the Xenomorph from the original Alien (1979) movie (designated “XX121”) survived in deep space via a self-generated cocoon, and was brought back to Renaissance Station for study. Of course, things go sideways, and not only to the xenomorphs get loose, but as usual human error, corporate greed and truly “inhuman,” machines all collide, resulting and horrifically tragic outcomes.

You can check the Alien: Romulus prequel story HERE.