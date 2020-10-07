Killer Klowns From Outer Space Creators Delivering Alien Xmas to Netflix in November

✖

The Chiodo brothers have been delivering movie fans all manner of unique and compelling stories over the decades, following the debut of Killer Klowns from Outer Space back in 1988, with their latest project, Alien Xmas, confirmed to be debuting on Netflix in November. The new special is based on the book by Stephen Chiodo and Jim Strain, with the project paying respects to stop-motion holiday classics produced by Rankin/Bass like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. The 40-minute special, directed by Stephen Chiodo, will be debuting on Netflix on November 20th.

The new special is described, “When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.”

Earlier this year, Edward Chiodo spoke to ComicBook.com about what he had in store for audiences with the new special.

"It's an original Chiodo Brothers property based on the children's book that my brother Stephen and Jim Strain wrote," the filmmaker explained. "My brother Charlie illustrated it and we partnered with Jon Favreau who's our executive producer and we set it up at Netflix and for the last a year-and-a-half, we've been making this special."

He continued, "It's a great little story. It's about the true meaning of Christmas. It's basically this nasty, evil alien race comes to Earth to plunder it and take all our stuff. In order to do so, they have to build a machine at the top of the world to suck Earth's gravity away. And then when everybody flies into space, they suck it all up in their vacuum spaceships. And then they enlist the services of an alien called 'X' and he goes up to the top of the world and then we find out Santa and the elves are the first line of defense against this nasty, evil alien invasion. It's all done in glorious, traditional stop-motion animation, puppets on the stage."

The filmmaker noted that this wasn't the only production his team was working on earlier this year, as another unspecified project had to go into hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

