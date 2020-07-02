All Hail the Popcorn King Trailer, Poster Released

Indie filmmaker Hansi Oppenheimer and her partners at Squee Projects have released a trailer for All Hail the Popcorn King, a new documentary directed by Oppenheimer and centering on the career of screenwriter and comic book writer Joe R.Lansdale. Lansdale, best known for creating Bubba Ho-Tep and for his long-running series of Hap Collins and Leonard Pine Mysteries, has worked with a number of comic book publishers, including IDW, where he worked with fan-favorite artist Sam Kieth on a 30 Days of Night spinoff and DC Comics, where he had some Jonah Hex stories published throughout the '90s with artist Tim Truman.

All Hail The Popcorn King has been touring the country and will be released wider over the coming months. Oppenheimer is the CEO of Squee Projects, which is a media network supporting representation, feminism & diversity in pop culture.

They also released a poster for the documentary, featuring a fairly zombified cowboy hand holding onto a revolver. You can check the trailer out above, and the poster below.

You can check out the studio's official description below.

With All Hail the Popcorn King, filmmaker Hansi Oppenheimer paints a vivid picture of award-winning author and screenwriter Joe R.Lansdale in what’s been described as a "five star" film by GrimdarkMagazine. Chronicling the life and career of the Lone Star State's "writer of the purple rage" (The Austin Chronicle), the acclaimed documentary also features new interviews with the likes of Bruce Campbell, James Purefoy, Joe Hill, Don Coscarelli, Mick Garris, Del Howison, Amber Benson, novelist David J. Schow and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone.

Lansdale has written over 50 novels and 500 short stories, including Bubba Ho-Tep, Cold in July, The Drive-in, the Hap & Leonard series. Joe is also a Master in Martial Arts and created his own technique. He's well known for his unique voice and his generosity and support of other writers and filmmakers.

