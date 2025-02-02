Two Underappreciated Spider-Man Movies Get New Streaming Home (And We Still Want a Third)

The universe works in mysterious ways – especially when it comes to Spider-Man’s streaming rights. Starting February 1st, fans can revisit Andrew Garfield’s acclaimed but truncated run as the web-slinger when both The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel swing onto Peacock. The timing feels particularly poignant given recent discussions about the franchise’s premature end, including screenwriter Alex Kurtzman’s revelations about the unrealized third installment and Garfield’s latest comments about his potential return to the role. Despite initial skepticism about rebooting the character so soon after Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, Garfield’s portrayal won over audiences, with the two films collectively earning over $1.4 billion at the global box office. Now, as speculation swirls about the future of the Spider-Verse and Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man 4, these often-overlooked entries in the franchise find a new opportunity to reach audiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Amazing Spider-Man’s 2012 debut initially faced skepticism for rebooting the character so soon after Sam Raimi’s trilogy. However, Garfield quickly earned acclaim with his interpretation of Peter Parker. The film, which grossed over $758 million worldwide on a budget under $230 million, introduced a fresh take on Spider-Man’s origin. This version, crafted by screenwriters James Vanderbilt, Alvin Sargent, and Steve Kloves, wove Peter’s parents into the narrative while maintaining crucial elements like Uncle Ben’s (Martin Sheen) tragic death.

The impressive ensemble cast included Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Irrfan Khan, Denis Leary, and Sally Field. The film’s success quickly led to a sequel, which arrived in 2014, featuring Jamie Foxx as Electro, Paul Giamatti as Rhino, and Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn/Green Goblin. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also introduced several fan-favorite characters who never got their full moment to shine, including Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy and B.J. Novak as Alistair Smythe.

Critical reception for the duology proved mixed. While the first film earned a strong 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its successor dropped to 50%, with critics like The Atlantic’s David Sims describing it as “overstuffed” with setups for future films that never materialized. Despite these criticisms, the sequel still performed admirably at the box office, bringing in nearly $717 million globally.

The franchise’s premature end still stings for many fans, especially considering Sony had already planned The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and other installments, including a Sinister Six spinoff movie. These plans were shelved when the studio struck a deal with Disney to integrate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War.

Recently, speaking to Screen Rant at the Star Trek: Section 31 premiere, screenwriter Alex Kurtzman revealed that a script for the third film was never even written, revealing, “You know, we never wrote it. We never wrote it. I did 2 and that was it for me.”

While Garfield did return to the role alongside Maguire and Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, hopes for his involvement in future Spider-Man projects remain uncertain.

In a recent GQ interview, Garfield addressed rumors about appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, stating, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.” However, he hasn’t completely closed the door on returning to the character.

Speaking to People, the actor expressed openness to reprising the role under the right circumstances and said, “If there’s something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure … It has to be worthwhile.”

The Spider-Man franchise continues to thrive across multiple iterations. Holland’s version moves toward its fourth installment, scheduled for July 2026, while the Spider-Verse animated series prepares for its third chapter. Disney+ has even launched a new animated series titled Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Yet, for many fans, the incomplete nature of Garfield’s tenure remains a fascinating “what if” in superhero cinema history. As both Amazing Spider-Man films find their new streaming home on Peacock, audiences can revisit these underappreciated entries and imagine what might have been.