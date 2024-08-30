Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Movies Moving to New Streaming Home

The Amazing Spider-Man movies are going to have a new home this weekend. Andrew Garfield’s two solo Spidey movies are headed over to Peacock after previously streaming on Netflix. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and its predecessor have enjoyed a bump in popularity after Garfield’s crossover with the MCU. While the actor is on a bit of a break right now, he’s been really encouraged by all the fan love after Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you’re feeling nostalgic for Peter 3’s universe and how he got so beaten down by the time Tom Holland swung by, you can stream The Amazing Spider-Man and it’s sequel on Peacock this weekend.

The success of his last Spider-Man appearance has turbo-charged calls for more Amazing Spider-Man movies. After the dynamite run with No Way Home, Garfield talked to Variety about the role he had in that ambitious crossover movie. He cherishes the opportunity he had to heal his most “traumatic moment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A worth big three.

“We were shooting for two weeks, Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, ‘Hi! Bye!’” Garfield recalled. “My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that.”

“It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen [Stacy, Garfield’s love interest in “The Amazing Spider-Man” played by Emma Stone],” the actor observed. “You know, the spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so heartfelt and pure and loving, and Emma brought that similar unique spirit to Gwen.”

Will We Get More Amazing Spider-Man?

This iconic screengrab is still so wild to think about.

Spider-Man: No Way Home united all three generations of live-action Spidey actors and really allowed for Andrew Garfield to shine as Peter Parker. In the official art book for the movie, the Amazing Spider-Man talks about where his story goes from this point. It’s no secret that the fans really want Garfield to continue in the role in some capacity. There are even rumors online that he will cameo in Spider-Man 4 along with Tobey Maguire again. But, none of that is confirmed and we’ll have to see how it all shakes out. One thing is for sure, Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie gave Garfield a great Runway for whatever is next.

“It’s changed his life,” Garfield mused. “He’s going back knowing that he has brothers. He’s going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

“If he hadn’t been in Peter 1’s world, then it’s possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a ‘purpose presence’ in that regard,” the star agruged. “And I think he’s going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He’s going back incredibly reinvigorated.”

Where do you rank The Amazing Spider-Man movies? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!