‘Lord of the Rings’: Amazon Releases Interactive Map of Middle-earth

Ahead of production on a new Lord of the Rings television show, Amazon has decided to roll out an interactive map of Middle-earth for fans to play around with. First announced as static image in tweet earlier this weekend, Amazon has since tweeted out a follow-up link which takes fans to the interactive map on a new website.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

Though details remain quiet on the upcoming season, previous reports mentioned that the streaming platform was looking to put out numerous seasons of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of now, Amazon’s not sure whether or not Peter Jackson — the mastermind behind the two Lord of the Rings film trilogies — will have any involvement in the series. Speaking with SlashFilm, Amazon Studios Television boss Jennifer Salke revealed the company doesn’t have any news on the Oscar-winning director’s involvement.

“We don’t have any news on Peter Jackson,” Salke said. “There hasn’t been any negativity around it. We just don’t have any news on that yet and what his involvement may be.”

Jackson himself previously admitted that he wasn’t sure on his exact role in the show, but hinted that Amazon wanted to act as a consultant of sorts.

“I don’t have thoughts on it because I haven’t seen [anything],” Jackson said. “I think they’re going to send us some scripts to see if we can help them along. I wish them all the best and if we can help them we certainly will try. It’s a big task.”

As for an air date, there’s no answer to when fans will be able to see the show. Salke had previously mentioned the goal is to get the show out sometime in 2021.

“It’ll be in production in two years; [on the air in] 2021 is the hope,” Salke teased. “But there are other people who wish it was 2020.”

Are you looking forward to The Lords of the Rings on Amazon? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming series in the comments below!

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest information on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV show.