Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021
Summer is starting to come to a close, but the arrival of August isn't necessarily a bad thing. Yes, it means we're one step closer to the return of schools and some workplaces, but the new month also means new streaming options on Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service is gearing up for quite a few additions in August, beginning with a major slate of films on the first of the month.
August 1st will see three Jaws movies added to the Prime Video lineup, along with the first two films in the Predator franchise. Other beloved films arriving on the 1st include Attack the Block, Aliens, Escape From Alcatraz, La Bamba, Borat, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
As far as originals go, one of the biggest upcoming releases for Amazon arrives on August 6th, in the form of the documentary Val. The film is an in-depth look at the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. On August 20th, Amazon will release Annette, the new film starring Adam Driver.
You can take a look at all of Prime Video's August releases below!
August 1 (Movies)
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
All About Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack The Block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage (2000)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Freedomland (2006)
Hook (1991)
In Her Shoes (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Knowing (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Moneyball (2011)
Mud (2013)
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Secret Window (2004)
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Surfer (2011)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Insider (2000)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Natural (1984)
The Roommate (2011)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
August 1 (TV)
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
August 6
Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 13
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME - Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Modern Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 27
The Courier (2021)
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021)