Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Summer is starting to come to a close, but the arrival of August isn't necessarily a bad thing. Yes, it means we're one step closer to the return of schools and some workplaces, but the new month also means new streaming options on Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service is gearing up for quite a few additions in August, beginning with a major slate of films on the first of the month.

August 1st will see three Jaws movies added to the Prime Video lineup, along with the first two films in the Predator franchise. Other beloved films arriving on the 1st include Attack the Block, Aliens, Escape From Alcatraz, La Bamba, Borat, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

As far as originals go, one of the biggest upcoming releases for Amazon arrives on August 6th, in the form of the documentary Val. The film is an in-depth look at the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. On August 20th, Amazon will release Annette, the new film starring Adam Driver.

You can take a look at all of Prime Video's August releases below!