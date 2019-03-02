Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp’s $50M Defamation Suit

After news broke that Johnny Depp was filing a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, the Aquaman star issued a statement in response to the claims.

Heard’s attorney Eric M. George spoke with Deadline, revealing her response to the defamation claims Depp is filing in reaction to a Heard’s op-ed that alleged abuse.

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” said George. “She will not be silenced… Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior, the Browne George Ross LLP partner added. “But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

Depp’s lawsuit specifically cites an op-ed written by Heard for The Washington Post last year in which she detailed alleged domestic abuse though never names Depp directly.

“Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence,’” the suit states.

Heard and Depp went through a highly publicized divorce after Heard posted photos displaying injuries to her face, allegedly after a physical altercation. In the suit, Depp’s lawyers claim those photos were not genuine and that he was the actual victim of her abuse.

“Ms. Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement, was the first actress named a Human Rights Champion of the United Nations Human Rights Office, was appointed ambassador on women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union,and was hired by L’Oreal Paris as its global spokesperson,” the suit states.

Heard was last scene in Aquaman, while Depp last appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

