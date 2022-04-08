Ambulance: Explosive Behind-the-Scenes Footage Revealed in Exclusive New Clip

✖

Now two months after Ambulance hit theaters, the Michael Bay film is racing its way to its home media release. Included on the film's Blu-ray, UHD, and DVD release are plenty of features, including one we here at ComicBook.com got our hands on early. In it, the film's lead trio praises filmmaker Michael Bay's dedication to action and special effects,

"I've made other types of films. I've definitely done stunts before and things like that," Ambulance star Jake Gyllenhaal says while clips of his character show dodging bullets while on massive flaming set pieces. "But the whole energy of this movie is different than something I've been a part of and truly, Michael is the reason I wanted to make this film."

Fellow Ambulance star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II added that he had no idea what to expect once boarding the property. "I didn't come in with any preconceived notions of what it'd be like to work with Michael Bay," the Aquaman star said. "It was just wild from the first day I stepped onto the set."

Eiza Gonzalez added that she knew exactly what was in store from the filmmaker. "It's such a spectacle. You don't get anything but a spectacle from Michael Bay," she said.

You can see Universal's full synopsis for the crime thriller below and the action-packed exclusive clip above.

"In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

"But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

Ambulance is now available on Digital, 4k UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD wherever movies are sold.