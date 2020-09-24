AMC Releases Massive Lineup of FearFest Programming for Halloween

✖

Despite the abundance of streaming platforms offering a variety of horror films as we head towards Halloween, one tradition that audiences look forward to every year is AMC's FearFest broadcasts, which deliver audiences a wide range of horror classic, with this year's festivities featuring nearly 100 different movies. While previous FearFests on AMC have been held just in the weeks leading up to October 31st, this year the network is extending the event to last all of October, not only by broadcasting horror films all month long but also by making these titles available to stream on-demand through their app.

Per press release, "This year’s library of spooky selections features 91 titles (see the full list below), including horror franchises such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Amityville Horror, Final Destination, Children of the Corn, Insidious, and many more."

"In addition to its collection of freaky films, AMC will also be airing new episodes of The Walking Dead, which returns with a special event Sunday, October 4th at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the series premiere of new original series The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 p.m. ET. Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season Six on Sunday, October 11th at 9 p.m. ET. Plus, horror aficionados can go deeper inside the legacy and craft of the genre when Eli Roth’s History of Horror returns for Season Two on Saturday, October 10th at 10 p.m. ET."

Check out the full list of films below:

6 Souls (2010)

An American Haunting (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville II: Possession (1982)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Body Snatchers (1993)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

The Conjuring (2013) (starting 10/8)

The Crazies (2010)

Creepshow (1982)

Cujo (1983)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

The Exorcist (1973)

Evil Dead (2013)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

The Gallows (2015)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Land of the Dead (2005) (starting 10/15)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Lost Souls (2000)

Misery (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Orphan (2009)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

The Rite (2011)

The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Spawn (1997)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)

Thinner (1996)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Village of the Damned (1995)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

The following films will be available to watch in their full theatrical, unedited versions for AMC Premiere Subscribers:

AMC's FearFest kicks off on October 1st.

