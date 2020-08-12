First Trailer for The Amityville Harvest Debuts

The supernatural events that seemingly unfolded at 108 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York have been inspiring horror stories for years, with the latest attempt to cash in on the reported events being The Amityville Harvest, which earned its first trailer. Ronald Joseph DeFeo Jr. killed his father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters at the home in 1974, with a series of bizarre encounters reportedly unfolding in the house over the years, inspiring a number of books and films. In addition to debuting the film's first trailer, Bloody Disgusting also confirmed that The Amityville Harvest is slated to land on DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand on October 20th.

In this intense horror tale, a visit to a crumbling mansion becomes a journey into sheer terror. While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent — but no one can capture his image or voice on video! After shocking dreams and bloody encounters, the crew members fall under Victor’s hypnotic spell. Can Christina and her sister stave off Victor’s dark magic and survive Amityville’s deadly harvest?

The first horror film based on the events that unfolded in the home hit theaters in 1977, with The Amityville Horror spawning eight sequels and a remake starring Ryan Reynolds. While that franchise has earned a number of entries, the unsettling events of the home have inspired a number of other films that explore their impact, with Amityville Harvest appearing to merely be loosely connected to the original ordeal.

This isn't the only Amityville film on the horizon, as last year saw the announcement of the prequel film Amityville 1974. As opposed to delivering audiences another story of the Lutz family, who moved into the house and reported a series of supernatural events, the new prequel's focus shifts back to the traumatic murders that reputedly set the supernatural stage for the nation’s most notorious haunted-house legend.

Despite "Amityville" being a well-known location in the world of horror, the truth behind the events might not be as otherworldly as films would lead us to believe. While there's no debating that the murders happened, the various claims about the supernatural events that occurred afterwards are unconfirmed.

On the more mundane side of reports, the family reported often waking up at 3:15 AM (the time at which DeFeo murdered his family), massive amounts of flies swarmed the house, cold spots, strange smells, and the discovery of a hidden room that did not appear on the blueprints that made their dog anxious. On the more extreme end of experiences, the five-year-old Missy Lutz claimed to have befriended a demonic pig monster, mother Kathy Lutz claimed to see demons in the fireplace, and Kathy also felt "embraced" by an unseen love while she was asleep.

Stay tuned for details on The Amityville Harvest before it hits DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand on October 20th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.