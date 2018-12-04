Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgandy Returning for ‘Anchorman’ Podcast

Great Odin’s raven! Ron Burgundy is returning for more adventures in 2019, but they won’t be on the big screen. The ever-popular Anchorman character is set to star in a new podcast series beginning early next year.

On Monday afternoon, a verified Twitter account for The Burgundy Podcast began arguing back and forth with Don Lemon, asking for his help in starting a new podcast series. Of course, Lemon refused, setting Burgundy into a tailspin, though he still declared that he was continuing on with the project. Funny or Die then announced that The Burgundy Podcast was in fact a real thing, and Will Ferrell would be returning to voice the character once again.

“Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about. I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life,” Ron Burgundy said in a statement. “By the way, if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!! Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that’s called persistence! I have filed suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims. I will be representing myself legally, since I currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney.”

Ferrell has signed on for two 12-episode seasons of the podcast series, the first of which is scheduled to launch in early 2019. The second season will follow sometime later in the year.

The Burgundy Podcast won’t be a news show from the legendary anchorman, but rather a scripted audio drama set in the world of Mr. Ron Burgundy. No details have been released regarding the podcast’s story at this point, but we can rest easy knowing it will be another laugh-filled adventure with San Diego’s greatest news broadcaster.

Are you excited for the return of Ron Burgundy? Do you think the rest of the Channel 4 News Team will be joining him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!