Is ‘Maleficent’ Star Angelina Jolie Teasing a Political Run?

Angelina Jolie has used her fame and access across the world to serve as a humanitarian in a number of countries, leading many to wonder if she’d ever consider entering the world of politics. During a recent interview, the actress admitted that she is proud of what she can accomplish without having an official title, yet isn’t ruling out a political run if that’s the best way to utilize her abilities for the good of the world.

“If you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I will go where I am needed,” the actress shared with BBC Radio Four’s Today show [H/T The Telegraph]. “I don’t know if I am a fit for politics but then I have also joked that I don’t know if I have got a skeleton left in my closet. I am pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin. That’s good. I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jolie has amassed an impressive number of powerful performances in her career, some of which required her to convey edgier characters than other actresses might be willing to. Her personal life might not necessarily be full of controversy, though she never shied away from a role, even if it meant embracing her sexuality on screen to degrees which more conventional politicians have likely never shown.

While the actress herself might not be controversial, she is well-regarded in her industry and also praised for her humanitarian work, though her various public relationships have sometimes dominated the headlines more than her peers, shifting focus to the “skeletons” in her closet over the many impressive things she’s accomplished outside of Hollywood.

“Right now I am able to work with a UN agency to do a lot of work directly with people in need. I am also able to work with governments and with the military,” the actress continued. “I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I will stick quiet.”

Despite the endless hours she spends traveling to other countries for charitable causes, Jolie does still star in movies, having wrapped Maleficent 2 earlier this year. A follow-up to the 2014 reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, details about the project are still minimal, other than that it will continue the exploits of a fairy who lost her wings and embraces her abilities with dark magic.

Maleficent 2 lands in theaters on May 29, 2020.

Would you like to see Jolie make any sort of political run? Let us know in the comments below!