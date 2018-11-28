Anna Kendrick Forgot She Was in ‘Twilight’



A lot of things can happen in ten years. Sometimes, we forget things. Other times, we forget that we were prominently featured in one of the most popular movie franchises of the last ten years.

Anna Kendrick, who is best known for playing Beca in the Pitch Perfect movies, had one of those extremely forgetful moments and Twitter went bananas. Apparently, the famous actress just plain forgot she was in Twilight.

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

This month marked ten years since the first Twilight movie was released in theaters. At the time, Kendrick was pretty unknown, unless you happened to be a theatre kid who watched the movie Camp (2003) at every high school sleepover. (It’s about a musical theatre camp and Anna plays the girl who wants it a little too much.)

However, to non-thespian teens, Anna Kendrick first stole America’s hearts as Jessica in Twilight. Looking back, she had amazing charm and energy, and we should have all known she’d end up being the most successful actor in the cast.

Others involved in Twilight couldn’t help but respond, including the original film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke.

“@AnnaKendrick47 yea girl, i know — 10 years, totally nuts!!!,” Hardwicke replied. (You can catch the director’s next film, Miss Bala, in theaters on February 1, 2019.)

In-between Twilight and it’s follow-up, New Moon, Kendrick starred alongside George Clooney in Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, which really put her on the Hollywood map. The film and her performance earned critical acclaim, including six Oscar nominations. One of those nominations was reserved for Kendrick, who suddenly went from sidekick in a teen vampire romance to being an Oscar nominee.

We could excuse her for forgetting that first movie, but considering it had four sequels, we worry her memory might be going. While she had less and less to do as each film veered father away from teen drama and delved deeper into vampire wars and half-human babies, we still got a peak of Jessica in every film except Breaking Dawn- Part 2 (although, she is featured in the insanely long end credits, which take the time to remind you of every actor from all five films).

Kendrick isn’t the only person whose presence in the Twilight Saga might seem a little odd now. People have been recently coming to terms wit the fact that Rami Malek played Benjamin, one of the many vampires to show up in Breaking Dawn Part- 2.

My brain goes through a WILD rollercoaster ride & threatens to short-circuit whenever i realise that anna kendrick and rami malek were involved in the twilight franchise //t.co/q9sQcjOEBe — dra 🌻 (@whatadaya) November 26, 2018

While Twi-Hards will never forget Kendrick’s delightful stint as Jessica, she has given us a whole lot of other amazing performances to enjoy. She’s cornered the musical market, starring in Into the Woods (2014) and The Last Five Years (2014) in addition to the Pitch Perfect franchise. This year, she starred alongside Blake Lively in Paul Feig‘s highly underrated dark comedy, A Simple Favor. She’s also got many projects in the works, including Trolls World Tour, the upcoming sequel to Trolls (2016).

A Simple Favor will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on December 18, 2019.