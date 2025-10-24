Another OG Iron Man Character May Be Returning to the MCU, 6 Years After Retiring From Marvel Movies

Avengers: Endgame marked the definitive end of the road for several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most foundational characters. The climax of the Infinity Saga saw the heroic deaths of both Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the retirement of Captain America (Chris Evans), and the dual demise of the titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). The film’s universe-altering stakes also provided a quieter exit for many other figures who had been integral to the franchise’s first decade, including numerous supporting players from the Iron Man series of films. Now, six years after she last appeared on screen, Gwyneth Paltrow has reportedly confirmed she is preparing for a return to the MCU, despite having previously retired from her role of Peter Potts.

During a Family Weekend event at Providence’s Brown University, Paltrow, whose son is a student at the institution, spoke to attendees about her career and upcoming projects. The university’s newspaper, covering the high-profile visit, reported on a key exchange during the question-and-answer portion of the event. “I might be in another Marvel movie,” Paltrow stated. While the comment could be interpreted as wishful thinking, it aligns with persistent rumors surrounding the studio’s next major event film, Avengers: Doomsday, making her potential return as Pepper Potts a logical possibility.

How Can Pepper Potts Return for Avengers: Doomsday?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the next major crossover epic for the MCU, set to unite heroes from across the multiverse against a singular threat. The film will feature the return of Downey Jr. to the franchise, not as Tony Stark, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have confirmed that the villain sharing the face of the deceased Iron Man is not a coincidence and will be a central element of the story. This has fueled widespread speculation that this version of Doom could be a variant of Tony Stark from an alternate reality. The narrative framework for this twist is already being established, with the film expected to deal heavily with the concept of Incursions, cataclysmic events where two universes collide.

The multiversal conflict will serve as the gateway for characters from Fox’s X-Men films and the Fantastic Four to cross over into the Sacred Timeline. More importantly, it opens the door for familiar faces to reappear in unexpected forms. Rumors have circulated for months about the possibility of original Avengers returning as villainous variants allied with Doctor Doom, including a version of Steve Rogers. Some reports even suggest that Doom’s multiversal crusade will involve him revisiting key moments from Endgame, interacting with Captain America and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the past. The potential connection to the events of Endgame and the central role of a character bearing Tony Stark’s face create the perfect narrative circumstances for Pepper Potts to be drawn back into the fray.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

