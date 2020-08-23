Ant-Man 3 Director Offers Update on Sequel

✖

Even though little has surfaced from the Marvel Studios compound all of quarantine, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed has confirmed he and his team are, in fact, continuing work on the next installment of the Marvel franchise. Buried in the middle of a day full of news from Marvel's Distinguished Competition, Reed responded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter confirming development was still active on the threequel.

"Going well sir," the Bring It On alum responded to one of many Ant-Man fans asking about the film's status amongst coronavirus delays.

Going well sir. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) August 22, 2020

Though the movie has been heavily reported on by the usual Hollywood trades, Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project as part of its upcoming slate.

As it stands now, Marvel movies are scheduled through July 8, 2022, except that's something that can change as the response to the coronavirus pandemic remains fluid. Even then, Marvel Studios still has Blade and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to schedule before including Ant-Man in the mix.

When we spoke we Reed on the press tour for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the filmmaker told us he really wanted to dive back into the Quantum Realm to explore everything it had to offer.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

He added, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date and is being written by Rick and Morty and Marvel Comics alum Jeff Loveness. Both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you hope pops up in the third Ant-Man flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.