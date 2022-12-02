Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Clarifies That Scott Lang Is Not as Famous as Leonardo DiCaprio

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd says that Scott Lang is not quite as famous as Leonardo DiCaprio. At CCXP, the actor spoke to Hype Omelette about the explosive opening to Phase 5 of the MCU. But, if you talk to Rudd, you're going to get some fun personality, as evidenced as him running around the stage with a Nano Gauntlet and getting into a fake struggle with Evangeline Lilly. The interviewer asked if Scott Lang was more famous than Leonardo DiCaprio in this new movie. The Comic-Con trailer for Quantumania featured some small hints about Ant-Man's rising star within the larger MCU. It feels like the battle in Avengers: Endgame is pretty common knowledge at this point. Ms. Marvel mentioned that Scott had a podcast and the trailer highlighted his book, "Look Out For The Little Guy." But, there's no beating the Titanic star in a popularity contest.

"Look, Leo is Leo, alright? He's the king of the world," Rudd joked. "So, I don't know where you go from there. But, as far as Scott Lang. I think he enjoys his recognition. He likes his level of fame. But, you see the trailer and he gets confused for Spider-Man. So…"

How Has Ant-Man Changed in the MCU?

During Marvel's larger panel about the movie, the star had to think back to the humble beginnings in Phase 2. The MCU has grown a lot bigger since those days. Now, Rudd is leading off the phase where things will be heating up in The Multiverse Saga. He's come from being a criminal to an essential part of bringing back half of the universe's population in Avengers: Endgame. That kind of notoriety would end up changing anybody. But, he's still Ant-Man, so a lot of fans are concerned for his well-being when he locks horns with Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

"A lot has changed since the last movie, for sure," Rudd explained. "For one thing, we saved the universe. That hadn't happened yet, so now, a lot has transpired since the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. I think Scott is trying to figure out, 'Where do we go in life now?' He's still very close with his daughter and he's looking forward to the next chapter, and much like it is in life, the chapters are not what you expect them to be. And so, pretty quickly, a chain of events happens, and we are thrust into a pretty big story."

Do you think Rudd's going to come out on top in Quantumania? Let us know in the comments!