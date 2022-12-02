Paul Rudd on How Scott Lang Has Changed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Lang will have undergone a lot of changes by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters in February. The character played by Paul Rudd started out as a common thief, but after being gifted a size-changing superhero costume by Hank Pym, Scott Lang quickly finds himself teaming up with the Avengers and helping to save the planet. That's a lot of character progression, which is what makes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania so fascinating. How does saving Earth change a person? Can Scott Lang make up lost time with his daughter Cassie after the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame? Paul Rudd has the answer to some of these questions.

The Marvel Studios panel at CCXP 2022 featured a special look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd was also on hand, and he discussed all of the changes that take place for Scott Lang by the time audiences get to see Ant-Man 3.

"A lot has changed since the last movie, for sure," Rudd said. "For one thing, we saved the universe. That hadn't happened yet, so now, a lot has transpired since the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. I think Scott is trying to figure out, 'Where do we go in life now?' He's still very close with his daughter and he's looking forward to the next chapter, and much like it is in life, the chapters are not what you expect them to be. And so, pretty quickly, a chain of events happens, and we are thrust into a pretty big story."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kicks Off Phase Five of the MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought Phase Four of the MCU to a close, with Phase Five beginning with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film finds the Ant-Man Family of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) sucked into the Quantum Realm, where they meet the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Majors made his MCU debut in the Season 1 finale of Loki as the Kang variant He Who Remains. Kang is the next big bad in the MCU, with the Multiverse Saga concluding in Avengers: Secret Wars.

