Billy Crudup Discusses the Differences Between His Character in Hello Tomorrow! And Dr. Manhattan

Watchmen star Billy Crudup described the difference between his character in Hello Tomorrow! and Doctor Manhattan. Jack Billings is a man trying to sell people timeshares on the moon. The Apple TV star sat down with Comicbook.com's Chris Killian to talk about the show and his former tenure as the comic book icon. Watchmen went through a massive resurgence a couple of years ago thanks to the HBO series and Doomsday Clock. However, that Zack Snyder movie is still looked upon very fondly by people who saw it in theaters and in reruns. It's nice to see Crudup still having fun riffing about two of his roles colliding like that.

"Doctor Manhattan is inscrutable," he deadpanned. "Jack would have a great time with Doctor Manhattan. The first thing he'd try to figure out is where Doctor Manhattan was mentally. The doctor might say, 'I'm not interested in humanity.' And Billy might say, 'Well, tell me what you are interested in!' 'You want to hang out on Mars? I get that. I got a piece of property on Mars that might be perfect for you.'"

Crudup continued, "'While you're up there, he might set up a little clothing shop, so he could hide some of that.' He would go into the entire thing. Whatever Doctor Manhattan needed, that's what he would try to go for. Obviously, I need dialogue written for me. That's why I am an actor."

What Happens In Hello Tomorrow!

Apple has an intriguing synopsis for the new show: "Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! Centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

"The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom)."

