Apple TV+ Announces Hello Tomorrow! With Billy Crudup

Apple TV+ just announced Hello Tomorrow! as a new series for 2023. In the drama/comedy Billy Crudup plays a salesman hawking timeshares on the moon. It's a weird retro future, some territory that Apple has seen some very good results for the company with Severance, and things are just familiar enough to feel at home but still a little peculiar. The Emmy winner will also serve as a producer on the project. Apple is clearly excited about this one and released an early image that you can check out down below.

Hello Tomorrow! Is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Joining Crudup as executive producers are Stephen Falk and Jonathan Entwistle alongside Bhalla and Jansen. Moral Media is also producing the series with executive producers Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein.

"Hello Tomorrow!", a new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy award winner Billy Crudup, debuts February 17 on Apple TV+ #HelloTomorrow pic.twitter.com/ottHfF0iDN — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) December 8, 2022

On social media, Apple tweeted, ""Hello Tomorrow!", a new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy award winner Billy Crudup, debuts February 17 on Apple TV+ #HelloTomorrow"

Here's how Apple is describing the series ahead of release: "Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! Centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

"The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom)."

Will you be watching on AppleTV+ next year? Let us know down in the comments!