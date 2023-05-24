Doctor Strange 2 Star Breaks Silence on Daniel Craig's Deleted Scene

Even though Daniel Craig himself hasn't really touched on his forgotten Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, some of the actor's could-have-been co-stars are addressing the James Bond star's deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scenes. In the latest episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed she thought Craig was supposed to be in the movie.

"Yes, that's what I thought was going to happen," the WandaVision star said on the podcast. "I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design!"

Who was Daniel Craig going to play in Doctor Strange 2?

Craig was set to play Balder the Brave, a multiversal version of Thor's brother, as a member of the Earth-838 Illuminati. Multiverse of Madness costume design Graham Churchyard confirmed with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero last year that Balder was definitely in the plans at one point.

"We got very far designing Balder the Brave and then we were waiting, and waiting, and waiting on casting," Churchyard said. "I took it to a prototype stage, we were kind of in that design thing, getting fabrics together and ideas and waiting for an actor. Poor Balder the Brave, he almost made Thor 1, and Thor 2, and Thor 3, if I can simplify that. Then, it's just like, 'Yay! He's gonna get an appearance!' Poor guy. I've seen designs Marvel's archive book of Balder's helmet going back to Kenneth Branagh's Thor. So, he's been a long time waiting and I don't think he's gonna make an appearance any time soon."

"We were into Doctor Strange. We were already shooting and it was just like, 'Yeah, Tom Holland's coming next week. They're all coming over. Not next week, the week after. They're gonna do this scene in the Sanctum with Spider-Man visiting Doctor Strange,'" Churchyard added. "Everything, I don't know how, it flipped. It was to do with many things which I can't really tell you about because I don't know."

