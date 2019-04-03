Artist Uses Dumbbell to Create Amazing Portrait of The Rock

The world is filled with tons of incredible artists, and sometimes the materials they use manages to make the art even more impressive. One artist, bou_bou_design_ on Instagram, recently created a portrait of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, and his chosen materials were more than interesting. By using a dumbbell instead of a paint brush, the artist managed to catch the attention of his subject, who initially thought the video was going to be an April Fool’s joke.

“At about the 27 sec mark I thought, ‘oh this is gonna be a great April Fools joke on me’, but that turned into holy s***,” Johnson wrote. “Not only does this extremely talented artist @bou_bou_design_ rock this out with a DUMBBELL but then the art is upside-f******-down. Fascinated at how his brain must work and visualizes things. Raising a glass of my finest tequila to you my friend – thank you! I’m honored.”

To see more of Bou Bou’s art, check out his Instagram here.

Many fans were quick to comment on Johnson’s post, clearly impressed with the work.

“Wow, what talent!!,’ @carrie.pulliam111 replied.

“That is so awesome!,” @nanaskids_2 added.

“Wow! I agree with you Rock, how his brain must visualize is pretty damn amazing. He truly has a gift he decided to share with you. I’m honored in being able to witness it. Great job and please let me know if any Art is for sale,” @shellyheart1 wrote.

This is not the first time someone has created art of Johnson using unique materials. Last year, Giovanni Contardi, an artist known for his Rubik’s Cube art, used hundreds of the puzzles to create a portrait of Johnson.

You can catch The Rock on the big screen next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Currently, the actor is in production for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, and can be seen next year in Disney’s Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd.

