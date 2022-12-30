Avatar: James Cameron Teases the Na'vi Cultures the Next Sequel Will Explore

While Avatar introduced audiences to a group of Na'vi that were specifically adapted to life in the forest, Avatar: The Way of Water showcased Na'vi who had adapted to an aquatic livelihood, hinting at how many Na'vi cultures exist on Pandora. For the upcoming Avatar 3, James Cameron recently recalled that the upcoming film will focus on cultures that embrace the element of fire, not only in regards to its more practical elements, but also teases that they might not be as benevolent of societies as the Na'vi we've seen up to this point. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.

Speaking with 20 Minutes, translated from French, Cameron explained that the upcoming film will explore "cultures different from those I have already shown." He continued, "The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to reveal the Na'vi from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we'll do the reverse. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 will be received, if it will find its audience."

With the first two films largely seeing human characters, or human-based avatars, serving as the antagonists against the indigenous Na'vi, Cameron's comments hint that the third film could explore new storytelling avenues.

Writers on The Way of Water Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver similarly hinted that the next chapter in the saga will lean into conflicts between communities than those between species.

"There's a lot going on between husbands and wives and between the two husbands and the two wives," Jaffa explained to Variety earlier this month. "There are a lot of dynamics set up that continue to play out."

"You have this kind of deeply relatable series of dynamics, inter-family, interpersonal, inter-clan, played out on these incredibly inflated scales of different worlds," Silver added. "The clans that you're going to meet and the worlds that you're going to find on Pandora — you can't even imagine what they are. Just like the tulkun were a revelation for this movie, there's lots more of that stuff to come. It's incredibly exciting, the story that happens to the Sullys. You couldn't predict it."

Avatar 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

