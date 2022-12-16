Avatar Sequel Was Originally Scheduled to Release This Week and the Internet is Losing it

It's been eleven years since Avatar was released in theaters and James Cameron has been working on his follow-up to the movie ever since, and to make the wait a little more tolerable this week marked the original release date fro the first sequel. A tweet from 20th Century Fox from September of 2017 confirming the December 18, 2020 release date has picked up steam on Twitter today as fans poke fun at the frequent delays in the film's schedule and the length of time between the two movies. We've collected some of the best reactions to the "anniversary" and Avatar 2's original release date below.

The Avatar sequels, like so many other movies, were delayed by Walt Disney Studios back in July yet again following a series of release schedule reshuffling by the studio. The still untitled second film was slated to debut on December 17, 2021 before but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, all the other films have shifted back one year as well, though it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously that parts 2 and 3 must perform in order to guarantee the other sequels.

Cameron himself previously confirmed that the water ecosystems of Pandora will be a major focus of the films, making a note of it as early as 2010. Landau pulled back the curtain in a recent interview about the overall plot of the sequel, telling RNZ: "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Avatar 2 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will fill the roles of Jake and Neytiri's children for the movies.