Deadpool and Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars is… well, a secret. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their title roles in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is also bringing back even more characters from the Fox-made X-Men movies after the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X (in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Kelsey Grammer’s Beast (in 2023’s The Marvels).

The first Deadpool 3 trailer back in February featured a Secret Wars-relatedEaster egg strongly hinting at what may be next for Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and razor-clawed X-Man Logan (Jackman). Then the fourth wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth name-dropped the multiverse-spanning crossover event in a profanity-laced “silence your phone” PSA that was released in April, again suggesting that Deadpool and Wolverine will return in the untitled Avengers 5 (dated for May 1st, 2026) and/or the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars (dated May 7th, 2027).

“I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah,” an uncharacteristically tight-lipped Reynolds told Variety when asked if Deadpool and Wolverine will appear in the Avengers movies. Jackman — who has played Wolverine for 25 years, but never in a movie as shrouded in secrecy as Deadpool & Wolverine —also avoided giving a straight answer. “Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour,” he said. “I’m not sure how to answer.”

First-time MCU helmer Shawn Levy, a rumored contender for the currently vacant Avengers 5 director’s chair, added that “we’re going to get a far more packed and evasive answer for all future interviews.” Reaffirming the can’t-say-anything-about-this of their evasiveness, Reynolds quipped: “‘An echoing cough in the distance; a hawk circles.’ You can throw that in there if you like.”

Marvel and Disney did show off 35 minutes of semi-spoilery Deadpool & Wolverine footage at a recent fan event, but with the caveat that the major spoilers and surprises — and there are many — are being held back until audiences around the world can experience the movie during opening weekend on July 26th.

“There’s so many surprises in the movie we don’t want the world tostart talking about it before people actually get a chance to see it,”Reynolds teased at the event. “Butthose 35 minutes, they cook. They’re pretty damn incredible.”

“Wait ’til you see the whole thing,” Levy added. “There are a lot of surprises coming for you later thismonth.”

Reynolds and Jackman star alongside returning Deadpool cast members Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić; Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox, with The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Deadpool & Wolverine is playing only in theaters July 26th.