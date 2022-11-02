Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal When They May Return to Marvel

Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. have revealed a new time window for when they may work with Marvel Studios again – and it may not be the timeline that a lot of fans were hoping for. The Russo's are getting the spotlight right now as Variety's "Showmen of the Year" thanks to the success of their new production studio AGBO, which has produced hits like this year's awards season favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the massive action-movie franchise-starter, The Gray Man. It's that same venture that could keep them from working with Marvel for quite some time...

While talking to Variety for the cover story about their "Showmen of the Year" recognition, The Russos finally dropped the media-trained answer to the question of when their next Marvel project is coming and gave a real answer: "We won't be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade," Joe Russo admitted.

The larger interview sees The Russos explain how their crowning achievement to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga" (the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame) was the end of an era, likely never to be repeated again. Infinity War made over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, while Endgame made $2.7 billion, and both films arrived (summer 2018, summer 2019) just before the 2020 Pandemic hit, and changed the entire movie business forever. Since COVID, the theatrical system is in a state of extreme flux where theatrical runs and streaming debuts occur nearly weeks apart, and the measures of "success" with a film's performance seem way more permeable. In this new world order The Russos (like everyone else in Hollywood) have way more challenges just keeping their own venture afloat – let alone taking on work of the size and scope of a Marvel movie.

This will all be disappointing news for Marvel fans, many of whom were hoping that the Russos would make a surprise return to direct the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie that is set for release in 2026. That film is suspected to draw on Marvel Comics history by bringing together all kinds of Marvel characters (and their alt-universe variations) for a massive battle royale. Fans hope that could be enough of an"event" to pull in Marvel Studios veterans of all kinds – from actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Hugh Jackman, to the Russos as directors. Now we at least know the latter part won't be happening.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be in theaters in summer 2026.