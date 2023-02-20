Paul Rudd Explains How Ant-Man Was in Two Places at Once During Avengers: Endgame

Who knew Ant-Man was in two places at once during the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame? Apparently, one of the many abilities of Pym Particles is granting its user a shape-changing body double. While Ant-Man sat out Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame featured Paul Rudd's character heavily, especially since he helped Earth's Mightiest Heroes time travel via the Quantum Realm. Events culminated with a showdown against Thanos and his Black Order forces on the grounds of the Avengers Campus. Ali Plumb of BBC Radio 1 brought up Endgame's Ant-Man discrepancy to Paul Rudd, who had an interesting response.

Plumb brought up how one scene shows Ant-Man and Wasp working to fix the Quantum Realm van, while another scene showed Ant-Man in his giant form fighting aliens. "There was a bit of a glitch in the system," Paul Rudd said. "Well you know, when you see this new Ant-Man movie, you'll see there's a moment where there's more than one Ant-Man and maybe it's a similar kind of thing." For those who have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, they know this scene took place when Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) tasked Ant-Man with retrieving the energy core for his time travel machine.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Opening Weekend Box Office

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is leading the box office in its opening weekend. The Ant-Man movie will have the biggest opening for the character's trilogy, earning $104 million in its first three days, including $46 million on its opening day. That's up 30% from its predecessor, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. By the end of the four-day President's Day holiday weekend, the film's total will likely climb to $118 million. Early box office projections suggested the film's box office would be boosted by the anticipatory buzz around the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga villain, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is winning at the box office despite being the second Marvel Studios movie to earn a rotten score on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics' consensus reads, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU." However, its audience score is almost twice as positive as its critical number, and ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 in her review.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.