LEGO Announces Avengers Endgame Final Battle Set At Toy Fair 2025

NY Toy Fair 2025 is on, and new toys are being launched as we speak. LEGO has taken the opportunity to drop several new sets, including an awesome new addition to the Marvel lineup. Coming straight from the epic conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, is the new LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76323) set. Everything you need to know about the set, including when you can get your hands on it, can be found below.

The new LEGO Marvel set includes 621 pieces, though it’s really all about the figures bursting through inter-dimensional portals. In the box you’ll find 9 minifigures that include Captain America (with shield), Iron Man MK85 (with sword and shield), Chitauri (with arm-mounted shooter), Ant-Man, Wanda Maximoff (with flame elements), Doctor Strange, Iron Spider (with 4 movable ‘legs’ on his back), Black Panther and Falcon (with 2 stud shooters). To top it off, there’s a large Thanos figure and an articulated Ant-Man mech. LEGO encourages fans to configure the characters and structure to make the display your own.

The LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76323) set will be available to purchase starting on April 30th / May 1st, 2025 at 9pm PT / 12 am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. While you wait, check out a gallery of images below, as well as the huge lineup of new LEGO sets that are on tap for March 2025.

76323 LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle – $99.99 / Coming May 1st here at LEGO: “Expanding upon the LEGO Marvel collection is the LEGO | Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle. Builders 10 and up can fly into battle through the sling ring portals with Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wanda Maximoff, Doctor Strange, Iron Spider, Black Panther and Falcon to take on Thanos and his evil horde. Featuring superpowers and a supersized Ant-Man mech, the final showdown from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is a test of heroic powers. The versatile building set allows builders to rearrange the structure and characters, enhancing play-and-display possibilities.”

Marvel Confirms Scarlet Witch’s MCU Fate

For fans of the MCU’s Scarlet Witch, who became one of the most popular characters of the last few Marvel phases, a recent comic might bring good news. The powerful witch, who we once saw sacrificing herself on the big screen in 2022’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, is confirmed to be alive (or at least…breathing) in the latest issue of TVA, a 5-issue series based on the Time Variance Authority from Loki writer Katharyn Blair and artist Pere Perez.

You can read about the entire plot here, but all you need to know is that Scarlet Witch is being kept in a glass tube in complete homeostasis. When asked on Instagram if that really was Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Perez confirmed that it was.

“[The TVA series] connects to the MCU because the TVA has its origins in the comics, obviously. It’s in [issues of] Thor, it’s in Fantastic Four, but it really became a thing in the MCU,” Blair said on the Official Marvel Podcast, “Kasra [Farahani], our set designer, [Loki series creator] Michael Waldron, and Kevin Wright, our executive producer, really kind of filled in those gaps and made it just a really beautiful place that I was excited to tune into every week. So it feels like that is a place where it fleshed itself out.”

The latest issue of TVA is available wherever you read your comics.



