Hugh Jackman Has Surprising Answer About an Avengers: Doomsday Appearance

Hugh Jackman couldn’t claw his way out of answering whether or not Wolverine will join the star-studded ensemble of Avengers: Doomsday. During a nearly six-hour livestream in March, Marvel Studios announced the 27 actors cast in the followup to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, including Jackman’s X-Men franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler).

The stars of the Fox X-Men movies will be appearing alongside such Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America), as well as newcomers like Lewis Pullman (Sentry) and the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Two names that were missing, however, were Jackman’s and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds, who crossed over from the X-verse to the MCU together in last summer’s $1.3 billion-grossing blockbuster.

Asked about his rumored appearance as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, Jackman told the hosts of The View, “I really can’t say much. Except, when you say ‘appear,’ more like dominate and destroy every other [character]. I’m kidding,” Jackman joked, quipping that the movie “becomes a one-man show.”

“No, I really have nothing to add,” he added. “And if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add. So that was uncool. But thanks for asking!”

Jackman has so far played Wolverine in 10 films since 2000’s X-Men, including what was intended to be his superhero swan song: 2017’s Logan. Following his 17-year run as the metal-clawed Wolverine, “I really did feel — I know people may not believe me — that I was finished with Wolverine,” Jackman said. “There was something about it, with Logan, I was really proud of it. I thought, ‘I think we’ve done it.’ Pass the torch on to someone else.”

“By the way, Ryan was calling me a lot saying, ‘Come on, do it. Come on, do it. Come on, do it,’” Jackman added. “So maybe he wore me down. But I woke up one morning like, ‘I really want to do it.’ And I’ll be honest, I was scared. The fact it was embraced by fans — even the Logan fans who were like, ‘What are you doing? Don’t do it.’ I felt invigorated by it.”

In 2014 — five years before Disney acquired the X-Men movie rights from Fox in a $52.4 billion merger in 2019 — Jackman said in an interview, “I would love to see [Wolverine] as part of The Avengers. Because there’s a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He’d like that.”

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, who began his career as an associate producer on X-Men and then a co-producer on 2003’s X2, has teased that there are more Doomsday casting announcements still to come (likely at San Diego Comic-Con in July).

Besides Jackman and Deadpool actor Reynolds — who was uncharacteristically tight-lipped when asked about a potential Avengers crossover during the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour — notable names missing from the roll call included Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), with the latter having confirmed his return earlier this year.

The Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom-fronted Avengers: Doomsday is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War) and is set to open in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.